Mumbai Crime: 45-year-old man stabbed by neighbours for breaking their chair, 2 arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 45-year-old man was stabbed by his two neighbours for breaking their plastic chair in Kushivali village of Ambernath taluka. Police officials said the injured person has been identified as Mahadu Khandavi (45), while the accused are Kashinath Bhagat (40) and his brother Shatrughna Bhagat (35).

Also Read: Man rapes, murders mother for having affair; arrested

According to a report in Hindustan Times, on Tuesday, Khandavi was sleeping when a dog started barking. The victim ran behind the dog with a wooden stick and when the animal hid under the plastic chair belonging to the Bhagats, Khandavi ended up hitting the chair, thereby breaking it.

Also Read: Pregnant woman ends life, man booked for abetment to suicide

"According to the complainant, the accused first assaulted the victim and then got a knife from their house and stabbed him. We have registered a case against the two accused and booked them under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The victim has been admitted to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar for treatment."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news