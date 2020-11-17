21-year-old man rapes, murders mother for having affair; arrested

A 21-year-old man was arrested from Karnataka’s Haveri district on Saturday for allegedly raping and murdering his mother for having an affair.

The police said that the accused allegedly accused his 40-year-old mother of having affairs with multiple men. On November 12, the accused had an argument with his mother over this issue and he allegedly raped and murdered her, according to a report in The News Minute.

The victim’s family said that she was in a relationship with a man and the son did not approve of it and accused her of having multiple affairs.

The victim’s husband died 15 years ago. She was living with her son and had been in a relationship with a man from her area. The accused had fights with his mother about her relationship on several occasions. The police said that a week before the murder, the accused had an argument with his mother and he asked her to break off the relationship with her boyfriend.

On November 12, the woman and her sister had gone to the fields to work. While she was returning home, police said the woman’s son allegedly stopped her and forced her to drink alcohol. He then dragged her into the fields. The accused allegedly pushed his mother to the ground and raped and strangled her.

On November 13, when the victim’s sister came to her house, the accused informed her that his mother has already left for the fields. However, when the victim did not return home that night, her sister searched for her and found the victim’s body in the field. The victim’s sister lodged a police complaint and informed them about the constant fights between the woman and her son.

On November 14, the police took the accused into custody based on statements given by the victim’s sister and niece. On interrogation, the man allegedly confessed to the crime.

An FIR was registered under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

