Minor girl raped, impregnated by 60-year-old man dumps newborn in garbage

The Delhi police found an infant dumped in a garbage bin wrapped in a polybag in north Delhi's Burari area on October 31 and this led them to unearth a rape case. When the police tried to trace the mother of the child, they found out that she was a minor.

According to a report in Times of India, the mother told cops that she was sexually assaulted by a 60-year-old man, who ran a grocery store. She further said that in the beginning, she did not know that she was pregnant, but later realised and gave birth on the roof of her house. The survivor then wrapped the child in a polybag and threw it.

On Saturday, the police received a call about an abandoned newborn boy. A police team went to the spot, took the child in its custody and started an inquiry.

"When we checked the CCTV footage, we found a minor girl dropping the baby. Our team tracked the girl's address, and when she was contacted, she revealed that she was raped by a shopkeeper inside her house months ago. She said she was threatened and, therefore, out of fear, didn't tell her mother about the incident," a police officer said.

Anto Alphonse, DCP (North) said, "A case under Sections of IPC and POCSO Act was registered against the shopkeeper. He has been arrested."

