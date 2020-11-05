Wife claims husband born out of mother-in-law's alleged illicit relationship, files police complaint

A 25-year-old woman filed a complaint under Sections 498(A), 294(B) 323, and 114 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), alleging that her husband was conceived as a result of her mother-in-law's affair with a friend of her father-in-law. The complaint was filed at Ahmedabad's Women's police station (East).

According to a report in Times of India, the woman has named six persons as accused in the complaint, including her husband, mother-in-law and the alleged lover. Police officials said the complainant got married in January 2018 and her mother-in-law had herself told her that her son was born out of the alleged illicit relationship.

The woman, in her complainant, claimed that her mother-in-law had an affair with a friend of her father-in-law who used to frequently visit their house even before her wedding. "The complainant alleged that her mother-in-law and her lover used to drink liquor and frequently hosted parties at their house," a police officer said.

In her complaint, the woman said that the trouble in her marriage started soon after her wedding, as her sister-in-law started coming to their house and taunting her saying she had brought no dowry. The woman further said that her husband also used to pressure her to tell her parents to transfer ownership of their house to him.

"The complainant alleged that after she became pregnant, her in-laws tried to force her to undergo pre-natal gender testing, and she was beaten up after she refused. The complainant later gave birth to a baby girl. The complainant also stated that her mother-in-law's lover used to tell her that she need not maintain a relationship with her parents as they had given her nothing in dowry." a police official said.

The complainant said that in January, her husband took her daughter to where her mother-in-law and her lover were having a liquor party, and when they returned his daughter was smelling of cigarettes and liquor. When she protested about this, her husband beat her up and drove her out of the house. She has been living with her parents ever since.

