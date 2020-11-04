92-year-old man kills wife with walking stick over pension amount, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

A 92-year-old man was arrested for brutally murdering his 90-year-old wife following a rift over sharing of social security pension amount. Police officials said the nonagenarian, identified as Mande Samuel, has been arrested and sent to jail.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the alleged incident took place in Yalavarru village in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh in the wee hours of Monday. Samuel and his wife Aprayamma have been staying separately for about ten years due to differences. However, they are not officially divorced.

The state government provides social security pension of Rs 2,250 to every family. In this family, Aprayamma is registered for the pension, however, Samuel claims his share regularly. Over the last few months, the government has been delivering the pension amount to the beneficiaries at their doorstep on the first day of the month, a police officer said.

Tsundur police inspector B Ramesh Babu said Samuel had gone to meet Aprayamma on November 1 evening to take his share and she offered some amount. Samuel left in anger and visited her house again on November 2 around 3 am. He allegedly smashed her face with his walking stick and returned home after confirming that she has died.

On the same day early morning, Mande told his sons and grandchildren that he had killed his wife. They thought he was joking and became busy with their work. A little later, neighbours noticed Aprayamma lying dead in a pool of blood and alerted her children.

Acting on a complaint of his eldest son Yesaiah, the Tsundur police registered a murder case against Samuel and sent the body for postmortem. Samuel was remanded to judicial custody, a police officer said.

