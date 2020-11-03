Mumbai Crime: Man sets in-laws house on fire after wife refuses to stay with him

The Mulund police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old man after he set his in-law's residence on fire. The accused's brother-in-law sustained 35 per cent burn injuries, while the victim's parents, two sister-in-laws and five-year-old nephew, who were present in the house at the time of the incident, sustained minor burn injuries.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the accused, identified as Rahul Shankar Pol, wanted to take revenge from his wife Arati, who refused to stay with him and returned to her parent's residence at Mulund's Indira Nagar area a few days ago. The police arrested Pol under the charges of attempt to murder.

Police officials said the accused is a tailor and worked in a shop when he came in contact with Arati. They got married around a year ago. Pol and Arati lived for a few months in Dharavi and later shifted to Nalasopara. The accused later started his tailoring shop with the help of his in-laws, a police officer said.

During the investigation, the police learned that the accused has several past cases of house break-in and body offences. He often assaulted his wife under the influence of alcohol. Arati had even complained in the local police station at Nalasopara area, senior inspector Ravi Sardesai of the Mulund police station said. Due to repeated harassment, she returned to her parents' residence, the officer added.

The alleged incident took place between the intervening night of October 25 and 26 when the family was asleep. Pol poured petrol on the door and set it on fire. Pol's brother-in-law Prakash Kanaujia, who was sleeping near the door, sustained 35 per cent burn injuries, while his two sister-in-laws Bharati and Pooja and five-year-old nephew sustained minor injuries, said SI Sardesai.

