38-year-old woman alleges harassment by brother-in-law; complaint filed

A 38-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh's Noida filed a complaint claiming that she was harassed by her brother-in-law multiple times over the past few weeks. Police officials said that the woman lived in a joint family under Phase 3 police station's jurisdiction. The suspect, who is married, lived with them.

"The woman's husband had passed away a few months back. She said that for the past three to four weeks, her brother-in-law had been harassing her and would seek her out when no one else was around," said Jitendra Dikshit, station house officer of Phase 3 police station.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the 45-year-old suspect would also allegedly force his way to the woman's room. When she could not take the harassment, she approached the police on Wednesday and filed a complaint.

"The women safety wing of the police station conducted the initial investigation following which a case of harassment (section 354 of the Indian Penal Code) was registered against the man. He is absconding for now but we have information about his whereabouts and he will be nabbed soon," the SHO said.

Police said that the suspect also had an extensive criminal record and has gone to jail previously for robberies, loot, and for peddling drugs.

