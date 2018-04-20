Bangladesh drop six cricketers over poor show

Bangladesh axed six players from national contracts after a year of poor performances with players who escaped the chop being denied a pay rise, an official said yesterday



Opening batsmen Soumya Sarkar and Imrul Kayes were among the six to miss out on a contract as Bangladesh cricket warned players to shape up, selector Habibul Bashar said.

The Bangladesh board decided to retain just 10 players on contract, with three others to be added at a later time. "For contracts, we preferred players who would perform regularly over the next one year," Bashar said.

"Some players have lost their spot in the team. They needed to be sent a message. Getting dropped does not mean the door is closed for them," he added.

