Bangladesh recall Abul Hasan for Afghanistan T20s

Abul Hasan. Pic/AFP

Bangladesh today recalled medium pacer Abul Hasan to replace the injured Mustafizur Rahman for next month's Twenty20 series against Afghanistan in India. Mustafizur was ruled out after sustaining a toe injury during T20 2018 match for Mumbai on May 20.

Afghanistan will host Bangladesh for the first-ever T20 series between the countries in the Indian city of Dehradun from June 3 to 7. A week later Afghanistan will play their inaugural Test, against India in Bangalore from June 14. Selectors delayed announcing Mustafizur's replacement until learning more about the newly-laid pitch at Dehradun's Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium.

"It was a new ground so we wanted feedback from the team," said chief selector Minhajul Abedin. "They reached Dehradun yesterday and found the pitch a bit grassy, so we decided to send a pace bowler. Otherwise we would have sent a spinner." Abul's last four Twenty20 internationals were against Pakistan in 2012. Afghanistan are ranked eighth on the Twenty20 international ranking, two places ahead of Bangladesh.

