Bani J brings the sea to her; as she can't go to the beach due to lockdown

She can't go to the beach, so Bani J did the next best thing. The VJ has coloured her tresses ocean blue with a streak of sea green and a hint of lavender. The Four More Shots Please actor couldn't just post a plain photograph as it 'did not feel creatively satisfying'.

She shared her new look on Insta and captioned it, "The picture has morphed into a supremely intense mixed media project. I always get to know myself better through this process. I realise again how much I like minute details. How there must be meaning hidden or obvious. I like layers. I like shadows, I love depth. Can't have a flat image (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by âÂ¡Lady RocknRolla ♥ (@banij) onApr 27, 2020 at 4:13am PDT

The reason Bani turned her new hairdo into a 'work of art' was because "when I look back a few months down the line, I will always see more. One of the many great wonderful things about life (sic)." The details are what draw Bani in.

On the professional front, Bani Judge was last seen playing a homosexual character in Four More Shots Please! The second season of the series launched on April 17 on Amazon Prime Video in India.

The story picked up from the previous season's cliffhanger ending, bringing backstories of four unapologetically flawed ladies who live, love, blunder and discover what it really takes to build everlasting friendships in Mumbai.

Produced by Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd, the show is created by Rangita Pritish Nandy.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news