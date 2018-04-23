Banned David Warner is busy constructing a beach house!

The southpaw has traded his bat for a drill and a hard hat



David Warner

Tainted Australia cricketer David Warner, currently serving a 12-month suspension for his involvement in the ball tampering scandal, seems to have found a new job to keep him busy. The southpaw has traded his bat for a drill and a hard hat.

In an Instagram video shared by Warner's wife, Candice, recently, the ex-Oz vice-captain was seen using a drill while working at a construction site. According to a report in portal, news.com.au, he was actually working at his under-construction family home located in the beachside Sydney suburb of Maroubra.

