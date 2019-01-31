Banned Mumbai teen cricketer appeals for review to MCA

cricket

The teenage cricketer was accused of flashing at his teammate ahead of the quarter-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in December

Representational Image

The teen cricketer, who was recently banned for three years by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for alleged sexual misconduct, has appealed to the association to review the punishment.

On January 18, the MCA's ad-hoc committee, approved by the Bombay High Court, had banned the teenaged cricketer for inappropriate behaviour ahead of the quarter-final match between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh in the U-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy in December.

The teenage cricketer was accused of flashing at his teammate. The MCA committee took the decision after a hearing. The father of the accused cricketer has written a letter to the MCA to review their decision considering that the 'harsh punishment' may affect his future as a cricketer. An MCA official confirmed receiving the letter. "We have received the letter. It will be taken up during an appropriate meeting," he said.

