Bappi Lahiri on Kanika Kapoor: I hope she gets well soon

Singer Kanika Kapoor was recently tested positive for Coronavirus and even spoke about it and informed this to everyone. People were worried about her and now she is being treated for the same. Talking about her to Mumbai Mirror, Bappi Lahiri said, "She's a well-behaved and educated girl. I hope she gets well soon."

The music composer and singer also revealed that they both were about to collaborate for a song on the virus and she was about to record for the same before flying to London. "Before flying to London, the last song she sang was for me, for the film Pyaar Mein Thoda Twist," said Lahiri.

When asked about the virus, he said, "I have a fully equipped studio right here in my living room. So, I don't need to go anywhere."

Well, Lahiri has been one of the most popular artists of the Hindi film industry for a very long time and fans have always looked forward to his compositions. And as far as Kanika Kapoor is concerned, she rose to fame in 2014 with the blockbuster success of Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2. We wish the singer a quick recovery so that she can come back and sing as many songs as possible. This is one combination that should deliver enough bang for our bucks.

