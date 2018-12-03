Bappi Lahiri's film on life of a music director

music

Bappi Lahiri talks about his directorial debut, Ek Adhura Sangeet

Bappi Lahiri

"I'm always aspiring to do something new," says Bappi Lahiri when discussing his directorial debut, Ek Adhura Sangeet. Evidently excited to explore new territories as he turned 65 only days ago, the veteran says, "I don't want to make a film for money. I want people to say, Bappi Da has made a good film."

The offering, we learn, will chronicle the life of a music director, and what goes behind crafting sounds that appeal to the masses.

Lahiri, we hear, is also set to collaborate with his son Bappa Lahiri on a Hollywood project. An association with his grandchildren, Swastik Bansal and Krishh Lahiri, is also on the cards.

