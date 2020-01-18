Bapu Nadkarni: More than just the 21 maidens man!

RG 'Bapu' Nadkarni is best known for delivering 21 successive maidens in a 32-over spell against England at Chennai in 1964. But there was more to Nadkarni than his miserly ways with the ball and his gritty batting.

Nadkarni, 86, passed away in Mumbai on Friday after a prolonged illness, five days after the 56th anniversary of his maidens feat.

On the field, he gave his everything and was not known to hold back when it came to advising players.

Ask Karsan Ghavri who benefited from Nadkarni's wisdom while they worked at the Associated Cement Companies (ACC). Nadkarni also served as assistant manager of the Indian team on the tour of Australia and New Zealand in 1980-81. Ghavri told mid-day on Friday: "Bapuji was a great confidence-provider to all of us on that tour. We were so fortunate. I remember Bapuji asking us to clear the dressing room when Sunil Gavaskar was given out leg before wicket and was furious in the Melbourne Test of 1981. He knew what sort of a temper Sunil had and didn't want us to be around when he returned.

"He was great help to me at ACC. In 1976, I got an offer from Ramsbottom club in the Lancashire league and when I asked him if playing there would help me, he urged me to accept the offer immediately. He had played for Ramsbottom when he was a first-class player."

However, the India pacer couldn't afford the air ticket to London. Nadkarni came to his rescue and used his good offices in Air India, who provided a discounted ticket for Ghavri to make his UK trip.

