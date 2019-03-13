Barcelona's Pique backs struggling Coutinho to fire against FC Lyon

football

Substituted during Barca's win over Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Saturday, Coutinho was whistled by a small section of his own fans

Barcelona's Coutinho and Pique

Philippe Coutinho was always going to have a hard time filling the void left by Andres Iniesta but just over a year into his Barcelona contract, the Brazilian might not have expected this.

Substituted during Barca's win over Rayo Vallecano at the Camp Nou on Saturday, Coutinho was whistled by a small section of his own fans. The Brazil playmaker has been struggling for fitness ahead of their Champions League second leg against FC Lyon tonight. "Philippe is having a good season," Gerard Pique said.

"He cost a lot and that means there are higher expectations but it is what it is. You have to accept the reaction of the fans because at the end of the day they're our fans. We all have to give him support because we need him at his best in the final stage of the season and I'm sure he will be."

