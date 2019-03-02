Barcelona extend Jordi Alba deal

football

The new contract sets Alba's buyout clause at 500 million euros ($569 million), meaning that it is very unlikely anyone will be able to buy the 29-year old they signed from Valencia in the summer of 2012, reports Xinhua news agency

Jordi Alba

FC Barcelona have extended the contract of Spain international left back Jordi Alba until the end of June 2024, the club has said.

The new contract sets Alba's buyout clause at 500 million euros ($569 million), meaning that it is very unlikely anyone will be able to buy the 29-year old they signed from Valencia in the summer of 2012, reports Xinhua news agency.

During his six and a half years at the club (where he began his career as a youngster, before being released because he was thought to be too small) Alba has played 282 games, scoring 14 goals and helping Barca win 14 different titles.

He has also become a vital part of Barca's attack with his constant runs down the left touchline and during his career his association with Leo Messi has been vital as he has set up no fewer than 20 goals for the Argentinean striker.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever