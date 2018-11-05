Barcelona showed character in close win over Rayo: Coach

football

"I was happy with the win. Our attitude was the same, to go for it, and that's what gave us the win," Valverde said. "We started well, but then lacked depth. In the end we had to go for it. The important thing is the character of this team."

Ernesto Valverde

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde was pleased by the character his team showed to come from behind and win at Rayo Vallecano. The Spanish champions stunned their hosts with two late goals as they claimed a 3-2 win to extend their lead at the top of La Liga.

Barca took an early lead through Luis Suarez but looked to be heading for defeat when efforts from Jose Pozo and Alvaro Garcia turned the game on its head. Ousmane Dembele equalised with three minutes remaining and then Suarez got his second to seal a dramatic comeback.

