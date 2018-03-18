Barcelona's coach Ernesto Valverde aware of Athletic Bilbao's danger

Barcelona's Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde warned his players of the danger posed by Athletic Bilbao ahead of their La Liga clash



Barcelona's Spanish coach Ernesto Valverde on Saturday warned his players of the danger posed by Athletic Bilbao ahead of their La Liga clash.

Valverde also highlighted the absence of injured Spanish midfielder Sergio Busquets and Uruguayan forward Luis Suarez, who was suspended in the last game before the international break, reports Efe.

"It's always dangerous. That's the sensation. They (Bilbao) thrive off difficulty, they always do. It will be a very special match for me. They have great spirit," Valverde said at a press conference for Sunday's game.

Valverde said the fact that his rival was knocked out of the Europa League by French club Lyon will not affect Bilbao's approach to the game.

The coach included reserve midfielder Carles Aleña in the squad for the game, to replace Busquets.

He declined to compare Aleña with Andres Iniesta, "because Iniesta is a unique player and incomparable."

