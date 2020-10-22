Barrett was trustee at school with anti-gay policies

Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett served for nearly three years since 2015 on the board of Trinity Schools Inc that effectively barred admission to children of same-sex parents and made it plain that openly gay and lesbian teachers weren't welcome.

The three private Christian schools, in Indiana, Minnesota and Virginia, are affiliated with People of Praise, an insular community rooted in its own interpretation of the Bible, of which Barrett and her husband have been longtime members.

At least three of the couple's seven children have attended the Trinity School at Greenlawn, Indiana. The AP spoke with more than two dozen people who attended or worked at Trinity Schools, or former members of People of Praise.

They said the community's teachings have been consistent for decades: Homosexuality is an abomination against God, sex should occur only within marriage and marriage should only be between a man and a woman. Interviewees told the AP that her deep and decades-long involvement in the community signals she would be hostile to gay rights if confirmed.

