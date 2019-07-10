Batla House trailer: John Abraham raises a question with this film

bollywood

The trailer of Batla House starring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur was released by T-series on their YouTube channel on Wednesday

John Abraham in a still from the trailer. Picture Courtesy: YouTube

On Wednesday, the makers of Batla House unveiled the trailer of the film on social media. The film featuring John Abraham and Mrunal Thakur. The film speaks about One of the most decorated cops of India, and an encounter changed it all.

Take a look at the trailer here:

John Abraham also shared the trailer on his Instagram account and wrote: "Was the nation prejudiced or was it really a fake encounter? The questions will finally be answered."

Batla House attempts to unravel the truth behind the 2008 encounter with alleged terrorists that took place at Batla House in Jamia Nagar in Delhi. On September 13, 2008, a series of bomb blasts in Delhi claimed over 26 lives and injured over 133 people. An operation was conducted on September 19 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, who raided a flat in Batla House. Two alleged terrorists, Atif Amin, and Mohammad Sajid, were shot dead by the police.

Certain political leaders, however, had termed the encounter as fake Re-examining the infamous encounter case, John will be seen essaying the character of DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the operation.

In his role of a top cop, John questions the innocence of the accused. "Hum nahi kehte ki woh students nai they. Magar kya woh bekasur they? (We are not claiming they were not students, but were they really innocent?)," John's character is seen saying.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani (Emmay Entertainment), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Sandeep Leyzell (Bake My Cake Films), the film is about this one man who has had 70 encounters, 33 cases, 22 convictions, 9 Gallantry Awards and 1 Accusation.

Produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment, JA Entertainment in association with Bake My Cake Films, the film will release on 15th August 2019.

