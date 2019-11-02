MENU

Batswoman Danielle Wyatt takes a dig at Jasprit Bumrah's weights

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 07:58 IST | A correspondent |

Danielle Wyatt who is known for her witty takes commented on Jasprit's latest picture

Danielle Wyatt and Jasprit Bumrah
Danielle Wyatt and Jasprit Bumrah

England women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt has taken a cheeky dig on social media at India pacer Japrit Bumrah. Recently, Bumrah, 25, who has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after suffering a stress fracture to his back before the home series against South Africa, posted a selfie from the gym and captioned it: "Coming soon" alongwith a flexed bicep emoji. Wyatt, who is known for her witty takes on other international cricketers, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others, took a dig at Bumrah's weightlifting capabilities. "Baby weights," she wrote back to him.

