Batswoman Danielle Wyatt takes a dig at Jasprit Bumrah's weights

England women's cricketer Danielle Wyatt has taken a cheeky dig on social media at India pacer Japrit Bumrah. Recently, Bumrah, 25, who has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after suffering a stress fracture to his back before the home series against South Africa, posted a selfie from the gym and captioned it: "Coming soon" alongwith a flexed bicep emoji. Wyatt, who is known for her witty takes on other international cricketers, including Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma among others, took a dig at Bumrah's weightlifting capabilities. "Baby weights," she wrote back to him.

