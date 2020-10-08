Batwoman and Riverdale to restart production in Columbia

Despite looming uncertainty about the testing system for British Columbia-based productions, the Warner Bros. Television (WBTV) shows Batwoman, Riverdale and Maid resumed shooting on Wednesday, having received the clearance.

According to reports, the shows — along with CBS TV's Nancy Drew and Charmed, and several Disney shows — were forced to stop filming last week due to delays in processing COVID-19 tests in British Columbia, where a single lab company, LifeLabs, is approved to oversee the testing for the US-based productions.

WBTV's The Flash, Supergirl and DC's Legends of Tomorrow were supposed to begin filming last week in Vancouver, but are still on pause. The company's Superman and Lois and Kung Fu aim to begin filming next week, and are still on track to do so, but they might not because of the questions about how much volume the testing system can take.

Tests are performed three times a week. Sources informed that the production shutdowns could happen again if the results for the cast and crew don't come back in time. The studios have lost millions of dollars by keeping these shows idle.

Meanwhile, the studios have been trying to work with the lab, and are possibly seeking alternate labs to avoid future backlogs.

