BBlunt staffer murdered by colleagues over being sent a work notice

Maharashi Bhatt, Kirti's cousin, was shocked to hear that she had been killed by her colleagues. How can anyone kill over a notice for incompetence?



Shefali Vyas

A devastated Shefali Vyas has no idea how she is going to tell her mother that her younger sister, Kirti Vyas, was murdered by her own colleagues.

"My mother was positive that Kirti would return safely one day. What do I tell her now?" said Shefali, who had been visiting DB Marg police station every day since Kirti went missing on March 16. "When my mother suggested a vacation because Kirti was such a workaholic, she had agreed. We were supposed to leave for Coorg and Mangalore on March 17. But, she never returned home," said Shefali.

"Kirti had Type 2 diabetes, but had refused to give up her job, which she had joined six years ago. She had passed her chartered accountancy after completing law. Working with BBlunt had been her dream," Shefali said.

Maharashi Bhatt, Kirti's cousin, was shocked to hear that she had been killed by her colleagues. "How can anyone kill over a notice for incompetence? We demand the death penalty for the two colleagues who cold-bloodedly executed the murder plan," Maharashi said.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates