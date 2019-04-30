BCCI CEO, legal team to be present if Tendulkar, Laxman called for hearing

cricket

The BCCI expects Justice Jain to call both Tendulkar and Laxman for a hearing as per principles of natural justice and the institution will be represented by CEO Johri.

The BCCI CEO Rahul Johri and the legal team will be present in case Ombudsman Justice (Retd) D K Jain summons Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman for an in-person hearing in the alleged Conflict of Interest case.

Tendulkar and Laxman have already filed their respective responses, categorically denying any conflict in their dual roles as Cricket Advisory Committee members and mentors of their respective franchises -- Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

"Contrary to some media reports, there is no change in BCCI policy. Just like in case of Sourav Ganguly, if Tendulkar and Laxman depose before Ethics Officer, Rahul and the legal team will be there. The BCCI is certainly party to the matter," a senior BCCI official privy to Committee of Administrators' (CoA) decision told PTI on Tuesday.

"Just for your information, there was a hearing in the S Sreesanth case and BCCI was represented by CEO. In this case, the Ombudsman had written to BCCI, so there is no question of BCCI going unrepresented," he added.

