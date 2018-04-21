BCCI forms Complaints Committee to deal with sexual harassment cases

The committee will be headed by BCCI employee Karina Kripalani with GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, Rupawati Rao as other members

The BCCI on Friday formed a four-member internal Complaints Committee for prevention of sexual harassment against women at workplace. The BCCI has constituted the committee in line with Sexual Harrassment against Women at Workplace Act 2013 (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal), which states that any company should have an internal Committee that deals with any atrocities towards women.

The committee will be headed by BCCI employee Karina Kripalani with GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim, Rupawati Rao as other members. The external member of the committee will be Veena Gowda.

The tenure of the members will be one year. "This is a welcome move. It should have happened much earlier. We have a robust women's cricket system in place along with a lot of female employees," a senior BCCI official told PTI yesterday.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever