BCCI keeping 'all options open' on RTI

The BCCI is keeping all options open after the Law Commission last week recommended the powerful cricket body be brought under the RTI ambit. It, however, doesn't see team selection coming under its purview. Law Commission had said that the BCCI should be brought under the RTI Act, noting that it falls under the definition of a public authority which has received substantial financing from the government. Though the recommendations of the Law Commission are not binding on the government, the cash-rich board is waiting to see its stance on the subject.

"BCCI is waiting for the law commission report to be sent to the government and keeping all options open. The BCCI will have to come under RTI if mandated. The BCCI is all for transparency and if that means coming under RTI, it will be considered," said a senior BCCI official on the condition of anonymity. "However, selection committee and a couple of other things cannot be mandated in it. Technical and finance committee could be part of RTI," the official added.

The matter was also discussed by the Committee of Administrators (CoA), Vinod Rai and Diana Edulji, here today. BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, too, was part of the meeting. In July 2016, the Supreme Court had asked the Law Commission to recommend whether the cricket board can be brought under the RTI.

