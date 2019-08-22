Mumbai ATS arrest man for sending email to BCCI threatening to kill Indian cricketers

mumbai

During the enquiry and investigation in the said case, the accused in the crime was identified as Braja Mohan Das, resident of Shantipur, Morigaon in Assam

The official logo of the Board of Control for Cricket in India

The Mumbai ATS on August 20 arrested a man from Assam for allegedly sending a threat email to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). On August 16, 2019, the BCCI received an email threatening to kill Indian cricket players. This email was sent on BCCI's official e-mail address.

Since threat mails are considered very sensitive in nature, the Mumbai ATS, after conducting a discreet inquiry, registered an offence on August 19 vide ATS Police Station C.R. No. 05/2019 under section 5061I) 507 of the Indian Penal Code r/w Sec. 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act 1932.

Cricket Quiz: Can you guess which MS Dhoni record Virat Kohli is about to break?

During the enquiry and investigation, the ATS zeroed in on the accused in the crime, who was identified as Braja Mohan Das, resident of Shantipur, Morigaon in Assam. The ATS immediately dispatched a team to Assam and the sleuths with the help of Assam Police traced the accused to his residence after painstaking efforts and arrested him on August 20.

Also Read: Sreesanth thanks Supreme Court, BCCI after reduction of ban

Certain electronic equipment used in the commission of the offence was seized from the accused. Transit remand of the accused was obtained from the honourable CJM Court in Assam and the accused was brought to Mumbai and produced at Mazgaon court. The accused will be in police remand till August 26, stated the court. Further investigation in the case is being carried out, said the cops.

The India team is currently touring the West Indies. Virat Kohli and his boys will take on the Windies in their inaugural World Test Championship opener in Antigua on Thursday. The Indian captain is upbeat after leading India to a series win in the ODI and T20I series in the Caribbean Islands.

Also Read: BCCI had briefed players on anti-concussion helmets

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates