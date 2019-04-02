BCCI recognition, but no funds for disabled cricketers

cricket

Former India captain Dilip Vengsarkar (centre) along with wife of late Ajit Wadekar, Rekha (left) and brother Ashok during a function to mark the birth anniversary of the former India skipper at Wankhede Stadium yesterday. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Late India captain Ajit Wadekar fought with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for 30 long years to get due recognition for the All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged (AICAPC).

And yesterday, on Wadekar's birth anniversary (he passed away on August 15 last year), the disabled cricket fraternity got a shot in the arm as the Indian board allowed the Indian team to participate in the 2019 Physical Disability World Cricket Series which will be held in England from August 3 to 13.

However, it is only 'recognition' and AICAPC will still have to shoulder the financial burden and search for sponsors, which worries AICAPC President and Ajit Wadekar's younger brother Ashok.

"They [BCCI] have given us moral support. Now we can play as the India team. However, our players are not permitted to use the BCCI logo. We have to shoulder the financial burden. If we get that, along with BCCI's facilities and coaches, it will be a big boost for our disabled cricketers," Ashok told mid-day during a function on his brother's birth anniversary at Wankhede Stadium yesterday.

"If BCCI took care of the team's finances, we won't have to search for sponsors," he added. When asked about the support the Indian cricket board is going to lend the disabled cricket body, BCCI'S General Manager, Cricket Operations, Syed Saba Karim said: "We are not funding it right now. We are only given recognition to AICAPC, so that they can play in the World Series," said Karim.

Former India skipper and chief guest Dilip Vengsarkar advised the disabled cricketers to get acclimatised to the English conditions quickly. "If you win the World Cup this time, it will be a great tribute to Ajit Wadekar," Vengsarkar said.

