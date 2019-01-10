Suspend Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul over sexist remarks: BCCI secretary tells CoA

cricket

The Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have received a lot of flak for their sexist comments on the entertainment show hosted by Bollywood director Karan Johar.

BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary has urged the Committee of Administrators (CoA) to immediately suspend Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their crass comments on a TV show Koffee with Karan.

Choudhary's response was sought from CoA member Diana Edulji after CoA chief Vinod Rai recommended a two-match ban.

Choudhary in his email to the CoA, which was accessed by mid-day, said: "Suspension is in any case not punishment and for the reported misconduct, this suspension (pending inquiry) should have happened yesterday itself, consiering it was reported early (India Time). Therefore, the suspension must happen immediately.

"It is surprising that the matter is being sought to be disposed of hurriedly and surreptitiously as in the earlier case of sexual harrasment.

"Legally, the inquiry can be conducted only in accordance with the provisions of the registered constitution and not sought to be done by an 'independent committee".

"In view of the ODI in two days, the team/team management should prepare itself accordingly."

