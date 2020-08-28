Be the kaftan queen

Did you ask for another Kaftan picture? No. Did I still put it up? Yes. #ThankMeLater #KaftanSeries," wrote actor Kareena Kapoor Khan in an Instagram post dedicated to her love for kaftans. Of late, it seems like the mom-to-be has made breezy kaftans her outfit of choice to look stylish and stay comfortable while under lockdown, even wearing one for husband Saif Ali Khan's 50th birthday celebrations. With its flattering-yet-glamorous silhouette, a kaftan makes for a great wardrobe choice, and not just for expecting mums. Plus, with Mumbai's erratic rains, it makes for a better sartorial choice than a pair of jeans. So be it at home or for a low-key meet-up with your besties, celebrity stylist Maneka Harisinghani shares different ways to wear the outfit.

Chic city girl

With the lockdown being eased out, it means that you are out more often. But with the past few months spent lounging at home in your pyjamas, dressing up can be an effort. That's when a kaftan comes in. "If one has to convert this bohemian silhouette to a chic city look, think of a kimono-style, printed silk kaftan in a bright hue like red. Layer the neck with gold medallion neckpieces and add some bohemian beads for a touch of whimsy," suggests Harisinghani. For a more glamorous look, wear mid-sized hoops in a gold tone and layer them if you have multiple piercings. "With a bright colour, it's best to wear simple footwear like rope gladiators in a nude tone. Carry a natural wicker bag [for your groceries], sport a pair of classic oversized sunnies, and you are set," she adds.



Jennifer Lopez in a kaftan-style dress by Elie Saab

Casual weekend vibe

Thinking of driving off to Alibaug this weekend? Harisinghani suggests opting for a casual kaftan. "You need to imbibe the vibe of Spain's Mallorca, and play with a different fabric instead. Pick a linen kaftan in a subdued or neutral tone like a fawn, with ruching at the waist and sleeves. Layer it with a bikini top and add some boho jewellery — think shells, pearls and tassels," says the stylist. Adding a belt can often go wrong she advises. "It converts the kaftan into an odd-looking maxi."

Night out cool

With the silhouette so simple, picking the right fabric as per the occasion is what makes a good deal with kaftans. So when looking to go glam, pick an equally luxurious fabric. "Kaftans are versatile and most importantly, comfortable. They can easily be worn for a night out or if styled correctly. To step out at night, a luxe fabric like satin in a bright hue such as tangerine should work well. Minimal details like ruffles on your exaggerated sleeves would be ideal. To accessorise, pair with gladiator-style kitten heels, diamond oversized danglers, and throw in some gold bracelets to add another dimension to the look," says Harisinghani. If this look is paired with a leather and wicker bag, it will instantly be more dressed up.

