Bear Grylls reflects on his experiences with Narendra Modi, Barack Obama ahead of 'Man vs Wild' episode

Bear Grylls recollects experiences while shooting with iconic leaders. Pic/ANI

Adventure junkie and host 'Man vs Wild' Bear Grylls reflected on his experience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former United States President Barack Obama on Saturday and said that he was very heartened to see powerful men standing up for the benefit of the environment.

He spoke to ANI two days before the special episode of Narendra Modi and shared his journey of interacting with the iconic leaders.

"I have had a huge privilege of taking President Obama on a trip to Alaska a few years ago to show him the effects of climate change close up. They were similar, in the sense of being iconic global world leaders, but (trips were in) different terrains. Alaska was very cold, but where we went with Prime Minister Modi was a rainforest, hot and humid. What was similar was that they were there for the same purpose- for driving this message of 'we have to protect the environment. We have got to back big conservation projects and look after our world," he said.

Grylls had filmed an episode with Obama in Alaska in the year 2016. "For me it was really heartening to see such powerful men like Obama and Modi stand up and say together we've got to do this, we have the power to do this. Especially India, it is now almost the largest country in the world, the biggest democracy on the planet and such a strong spirit always in India, where people want to do the right thing," he said.

The episode of 'Man Vs Wild' with Bear Grylls and Prime Minister Modi which was shot in Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand will be broadcast on August 12 at 9 pm and will be showcased in 180 countries around the world.

(with inputs from ANI)

