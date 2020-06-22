Beard's eye view

Seated with a book in his hand in his Mumbai apartment, Virat Kohli was making the most of the Mumbai monsoon. "Couldn't be a better time to start reading something," he said, posting a picture of himself on Instagram. And shortly, Aussie batsman David Warner took notice of his beard, commenting, "Bit of grey in that beard young feller," to which Kohli quipped, "Wisdom mate." Although Sareena Acharya, artistic head, Enrich, says that grey hair is unavoidable, maintenance is the key to avoid long-term consequences. Here's what she suggests:

Give it a trim: You need to evaluate your face and trim accordingly. For instance, if you have a long face, your beard cannot be too long — at the most, just an inch below the chin. Then, if you're chubby you've got to ensure that the beard isn't covering your face entirely but rather contouring it. Also observe the pattern of white hair; if it's patchy, then your beard is bound to look uneven.



Sareena Acharya

You also need to choose a good comb to create the right tension. If your comb is too fine, it will pull the hair, so pick a wide-tooth one. The scissors need to be absolutely sharp because blunt ones will not only lead you to struggle with cutting it but also cause split ends. Make sure you cut downwards and at 90 degrees away from your face.

Keep it shiny: The grey hair only looks good if it's hydrated enough, and shines as a result. So, use a mild beard wash or a face wash to keep your skin healthy and avoid irritation or breakouts.

Naturally nourish: Mild oils like argan, coconut and almond are great home remedies to keep your beard in good shape. But use only a drop to avoid making it greasy. You can also apply a mix of lemon juice and honey as well as aloe vera. You can also opt for beard care kits that are available to order online but keep your skin type in mind. If you have oily skin and opt for an extra moisturising treatment, it won't do any good for you.

