Beastie Boys' upcoming book not typical memoir

Mike D of Beastie Boys also said it will be "unlike any other music book"



Beastie Boys. Pic/YouTube

Mike D of Beastie Boys says the highly anticipated book about the hip-hop band is not exactly a memoir.

Asked if he could dish any details on the upcoming "Beastie Boys Book", he told tmz.com it includes a cookbook.

Mike did not give away more details, but the cooking portion is from chef Roy Choi, and the book includes contributions by celebrities Wes Anderson, Amy Poehler and Spike Jonze.

He also said it will be "unlike any other music book".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever