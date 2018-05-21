Beat the heat with these healthy thirst quenchers

Here is a list of some healthy thirst quenchers that you must opt for in this scorching summer





Summer brings along with the struggle to find the right thirst quencher, or rather the healthy thirst quenchers. You should not opt for aerated drinks for aerated drinks to quench your thirst, because drinking aerated drinks can add unnecessary body weight. Instead, try lassi, coconut water, and sugarcane juice, suggest experts. Culinary researcher Akanksha Dean lists some healthy thirst quenchers to opt for in this scorching summer:

1. Coconut water: This is the most natural drink after regular water that helps you keep yourself hydrated during summers. It is naturally refreshing and boasts of a sweet nutty taste. Coconut water is the clear liquid that is extracted from a young green coconut, usually a harvest between 5-7 months. It rehydrates the body as it comprises of processed carbohydrates in the form of electrolytes and sugar, which in turn help balance the water levels in the body.

2. Lemonade: Possibly the most popular beverage in the world, it helps energise your body as well as kill your thirst. It is an excellent source of Vitamin C and helps in improving digestion. The good part about this beverage is that it helps in cleansing your body and reduces the risk of experiencing heartburn or bloating.

3. Lassi: The beverage is traditionally served in earthen clay pots, referred to as 'matkas', which aid in providing the instant coolness that is associated with the drink. This smoothie-like drink is made from yoghurt and boasts of a creamy texture. It is sweet in flavour, but can also be enjoyed in a savoury form. It is an excellent digestive and helps in energising the body as well.

4. Sugarcane juice: This is the perfect drink to beat the heat during the summer months. Sugarcane juice also serves as an energy drink. A glass of cold sugarcane juice can help rebuild the depleting energy levels in your body. It is rich in antioxidants, acts as a diuretic and helps keep your liver strong.

Dietician Jasleen Kaur, also the Founder of Just Diet, said: "It is loaded with abundant carbohydrates, proteins and minerals that our body needs. It is rich in antioxidants so it is great for dehydration. It has a surprising number of health benefits."

She lists four major benefits of sugarcane juice:

1. Immunity booster: Sugarcane juice is one of the best sources of instant energy. It is full of essential antioxidants that help our immune system. It reduces infections in the stomach, liver and respiratory zone. It fights against a number of diseases like cancer. It can help you to boost energy levels.

2. Rich in antioxidants: Sugarcane juice helps in cleansing the harmful toxins and other bad components from our body. It helps in boosting the metabolism of the body. It contains natural sugar which helps us to manage our weight.

3. Helps in proper digestion: Sugarcane juice acts as a good digestive tonic. It is very useful in treating the problem of constipation. It also helps maintain the acid base balance in our body.

4. Removes mouth odour: If you have a problem of bad breath or mouth odour, you should consider sugarcane juice as a home remedy. It contains calcium that helps build our strength including bones and teeth.

