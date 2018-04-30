Mumbai custodial death: Beaten up, denied treatment, diabetic accused dies; cops under scanner

Family of 48-year-old accused in cheating case alleges that police abuse led to gangrene, which was not treated on time by jail doctor, resulting in his death



Pradeep Raut was taken to the hospital only on April 17

Relentless alleged custodial assault at the Kanjurmarg police station on a diabetic accused of fraud caused gangrene in his left leg. A delay in treating him by the Thane Central Jail led to the 48-year-old's death on April 24. While the deceased Pradeep Raut's son Jay claims an investigating officer at Kanjurmarg demanded a Rs 5 lakh bribe and subjected his father to third-degree torture in front of complainants, the cop has termed all allegations as 'false'.

Pradeep was brought to the Kanjurmarg police station on January 9, after the station took his custody from the Thane central jail. Pradeep had been formerly lodged there on the charges of cheating people to the tune of R84 lakh through life insurance schemes. The case was first lodged against Pradeep at the Ghatkopar police station.

His son Jay, 23, who has alleged the torture, bribery and delay in treatment of his father's gangrene, claims his father, mother and him have been falsely implicated by the Kanjurmarg police on charges of cheating and forgery in the same case. They are currently out on interim bail.



Three of the toes on Pradeep's left leg had to be cut off on account of the gangrene. Pics/Rajesh Gupta

Accused of fraud

The complainant in Pradeep's case is one Arun Jadhav. He has alleged that he and his relatives gave cash to Pradeep, who was posing as an LIC agent in 2004 when he met Arun, to invest it in profitable schemes. The victims readily fell for the scheme and signed the required documents. To gain their confidence, Pradeep also paid their premiums initially but stopped the payment in 2007. Through this method, he collected Rs 84 lakh from the victims. Arun filed the FIR after Pradeep failed to deliver the returns on time.

Pradeep was in the Thane central jail, from where the Kanjurmarg police took him into custody on January 9, where a court later remanded him in police custody till March 14. And then the trouble began.



Pradeep Raut

Torture begins

Jay told mid-day, "In the course of his police custody, the investigating officer Shankar Bhore of the Kanjurmarg police station demanded R5 lakh for not implicating us further. But when my father refused to pay up, he subjected him to third degree torture. Bhore beat my father on his soles with a belt in front of the complainants to show them how he was taking efforts to recover their money."

Jay also alleged that when his father was produced before the court on March 14, Bhore threatened him with dire consequences if he uttered a word about the torture in court. Fearing for his life, Pradeep remained silent, but not for long.



Three fingers had to be amputated from Pradeep Raut's left leg

Told his lawyer

"After coming out of the court room, he informed me about the police torture. I met ACP of the Bhandup division, Shashank Sandbhor and informed him about the Kanjurmarg police's unruly behaviour. I also told Bhore that Pradeep was a diabetic and was on insulin, but he did not pay attention to my requests," said Pradeep's advocate Rajendra Raorane, adding, "The ACP, however, responded to our requests and warned Bhore. A few days later, Bhore called me and had asked why I had complained to the ACP."

Trouble in Thane jail

Pradeep was remanded in magistrate custody once again on March 19, and was then lodged in Thane central jail. But this was the beginning of a new ordeal, as his condition only worsened due to the lack of treatment by jail doctors, namely one Dr Rangari.



Jay Raut

Jay further alleged, "Despite being aware of my father's condition, the doctor at Thane central jail [Dr Rangari], demanded R10,000 from him to refer him for treatment outside. After he showed his inability to pay, doctors didn't send him for treatment. The jail authorities delayed sending him out by saying there aren't enough guards to send with him to a hospital." Pradeep had developed gangrene on his left foot.

"On April 17, the jail authorities sent him to the Thane civil hospital, where doctors said he should be taken to the JJ hospital. The doctors there advised opening of his wound to treat his gangrene as he was a diabetic on insulin. Because of the negligence of the jail doctors, three fingers of his left leg had to be cut," added Jay.

Killer negligence

Raorane said, "Firstly, the wound was caused by Bhore's merciless beating, who was acting like the recovery agent of the complainant. Secondly, jail doctors and authorities were negligent in not treating him properly. On April 24 at 9.30 pm, he succumbed to the injuries. We have now written to the human right commissions, Zonal DCP and commissioner of police. We will fight for justice."

As per his medical reports, the cause of death has been given as evidence of coronary artery disease with pulmonary oedema. However, the final opinion is reserved as the reports for his histopathology examination and chemical analysis of his blood are yet to come. Dr. Harshvardhan Bhamare, consulting physician opined, "Adults with diabetes are two to four times more likely to die from heart disease than adults without diabetes, proving cardiovascular disease and diabetes are correlated.