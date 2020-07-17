Bebaakee teaser: Get set to witness love, hate, friendship at its best!

The teaser of upcoming web series, Bebaakee, is finally out. Actors from the TV industry, such as Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Surbhi Chandana, Erica Fernandes, Dheeraj Dhooper, Shraddha Arya, Aneri Vajani, Mugdha Chapekar, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Krishna Kaul, Akash Jagga, as well as content czarina Ekta Kapoor took to social media to share what Bebaakee means to them.

Watch the teaser below:

ALTBalaji and ZEE5 revealed to fans across the world that the word Bebaakee means - Nidarta, Dheethta, and Paagalpan - along with creating buzz around the show's teaser. The teaser, launched today, makes one wonder about the events to unfold.

The web series features Kushal Tandon, Shivjyoti Rajput and Karan Jotwani in lead roles, who will essay the characters of Sufiyaan Abdullah, Kainaat Sahni and Imtiyaz Alkazi respectively. Based on the lives of Sufiyaan and Kainaat, the two leads see their love for journalism add a spark to their relationship.

Along with budding actors like Pratik Sehajpal, Ishaan Dhawan, Mahir Pandhi, Shivjyoti Rajput, Saloni Vora, Aditi Vats and Juhaina Ahsan, the show packs a punch with a host of senior actors like Krutika Desai, Suchitra Pillai, Ananya Khare, Mohit Chauhan, Sameer Malhotra, and Indraneel Bhattacharya.

