Because loud is out

things-to-do

Pastels, the high-waist sharara, and net dupatta are hot as hell this Eid. The Guide chats up with sought-after local darjis to tell what you can gleen from Eid fashion

When a colleague received a pa­ckage from home for Eid — a tailored salwaar kameez — her delighted squeals proved it was more than just a package of "mu­m­my ka pyaar". While traditionally, Eid outfits were hand-stitched, today, with the advent of online shopping, th­is process has seen a decline. But there are still many who get theirs stitched.

This season, shararas and ghararas are the go-to options among Mumbaikars, tailors across the city tell us. And it's come a long way from the traditional attire — a full-sleeved kurti in green or maroon and a sharara. "Older ladies would go for pastels and whites. Shiny salw­ar suits and anarkalis wi­th fringes and ta­s­­s­­els were popular. To­day, people prefer pa­­stels with light silver em­­broidery," says city-based stylist Neha Panda.

Bharat of Bharat Tailors in Kurla West says floor-length gowns were qu­ite the rage last year, and anarkalis in 2017, though the latter has made a comeback. Santacruz-based Poonam Pamnani, who has been putting together ethnic wear for women for more than a decade, observes that light kota and pitta work are preferred. "Net dupattas and high-waist gharara and shararas are in demand," she tells us.

Many are also asking that a "western touch" be given to their outfits, which is when Jaffer Khan, who runs a tailoring shop in Byculla, adds a slit to the kurta. "Five years ago, we would earn Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000. The chikan or zardozi work we did had value. Today, we have to wh­ip up something in Rs 1,500," he tells us.

Anarkali



Mouni Roy

Whites, blues and pastels work best for anarkalis.

Choose one that has thin sleeves, as that will give the anarkali a proper flow.

It looks best when worn with a churidaar. You can also opt for tights for comfort.

You can get a matching dupatta or go for a stark contrast, such as electric blue dupatta with a lime kurta.

Shimmery eye make-up with a me­tallic sheen and nude lips work best at night, while pop colours are ideal for the day as long as they belong to the same family as your outfit. Long earrings are ideal if you tie your hair into a bun. Complete the look by adding gajra to your hair.

Gharara



Dia Mirza

A long kurti works well with a gharara and looks traditional too.

Pick one with a long slit if you want to show some waist or flaunt the flow of the gharara.

Opt for a dupatta if you feel the outfit is a bit plain, or doesn't have too much embroidery. If there's a lot of work on your gharara or kurta, then use a simple dupatta or one with sequins.

Strappy heels are your best bet, as you do need height to display the flow of the outfit. Make sure you don't overdo the make-up or jewellery. The latter can also give you a rash, given the weather. Wear thin, delicate bangles or a subtle neckpiece.

Sharara



Aditi Rao Hydari

If you are in your teens or 20s, opt for one with spaghetti straps. Wearing whites with light embroidery, a dupatta and silver earrings looks refreshing.

Choose thin sleeves, which gives it a proper flow, and team it with a churidaar.

Make sure yo­ur sharara isn't too narrow or frilly. It will be tough to run around in it.

You don't need a dupatta with it. You could pair it with a shrug and a cropped top.

Palazzos



Jacqueline Fernandez

With palazzos, you can opt for a heavy one and pair it up with a simple kurta, or vice versa.

Pair them with heels, or juttis, if you're tall. Do not wear sneakers. If you want to opt for pumps, drop the dupatta and go for a basic silver pair.

A floral printed kurta in pastel shades with matching palazzos looks elegant and vibrant. You can also choose a slightly flared kurta. Then you won't have to worry about the pants, as long as it is matching.

Avoid wearing a jacket with it.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates