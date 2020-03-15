Bedtime tales

Recently, on a Friday at 10 pm, my kids were strangely excited about going to bed. Earlier that day, I had promised them a story night. That actor Soha Ali Khan was going to tell them a tale this time, only got them more curious. In Hubhopper Original Story Time powered by Juggernaut, Khan, who is a published author herself, reads out from a curated list of children's stories by the country's leading publishers. We were all charged up, ready to leave behind the humdrum of daily life and enter the fantastical, magical land of stories.

To begin with, we loved her choice of story, The Watermelon God, which is a part of a collection for children called Moongphali (Rupa publishers). Khan's soothing voice, peppered with background sounds to support the narrative—honking bus, laughing kids, walking on dried grass—added to the rich storytelling experience. The hilarious adventure of Nandu, dressed up as a watermelon was unique and had us all listening intently to it. The plot was interesting, the pace was right and there was humour and adventure, narrated perfectly with great intonation. Soha, my children will be waiting for you next Friday.

hubhopper.com

