Beed cop Lalita Salve sex change saga: Doctors start pre-surgery procedures

Beed constable Lalita Salve, who has finally been given permission for a sex reassignment surgery, got admitted to St George Hospital on Monday, and the first procedure - to help her urinate the way men do - has already begun. After this, she will go under the knife, ie plastic surgeons will collect tissues from her body to form a scrotum.

She will also undergo a hair transplant on her cheek to develop a beard. Salve is being treated by renowned plastic surgeon Dr Rajat Kapur, one of the medical experts who, a few years back, had helped a man to change into a woman at JJ Hospital.

"As she has female organs, she urinated like women, by squatting or sitting. So, we are first making a conduit (a channel for water and other fluids) for the procedure. At the moment, she is going through a series of tests," said Dr Kapur.

To develop the scrotum, tissues will be taken from her thighs, and this will be done over a series of surgeries. Experts will not only focus on changing her reproductive organs, but will also help her to get more manly features. "We will perform facial hair implantations, so that she can grow a beard, because in gender change, physical changes are equally important for the patients," said Dr Kapur.

When asked if she would be given tablets for hormones, he said they will decide on that according to what her hormonal reports say. "As she already feels like a man in a woman's body, hormones shouldn't be much of a problem," he added.

