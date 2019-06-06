Beed cop sex change saga: Lalit Salve celebrates '1st birthday'

national

Village comes together to enjoy Beed constable's 31st birthday, months after his successful gender change procedure

Lalit Salve turned 31 on May 25

On May 25, Lalit Salve turned 31, but the Beed constable felt only a year old with this being his first birthday as a man. The entire village joined him in celebrating the special day, cheering him on as he cut his birthday cake.

"Throughout my life, I saw my name on cakes as 'Lalita' but for the first time on this birthday, I saw my name as Lalit. My family and friends also wished me saying 'happy birthday, Lalit'. This is my first year as a man. I have been called Lalit since my first surgery, but it didn't feel as real as it did until my birthday," said Salve.



Lalit with his mother Kesarbai

Knowing how special this day was for him, his family decorated their house with balloons and stickers. "We had never seen him this excited about his birthday before. He would always tell us not to mention his name on the cake because he hated seeing 'Lalita' on it. So this time, we were just waiting to see his reaction when he saw 'Lalit' on the cake," said his brother Dhammanand.

The family was joined by almost a hundred villagers, who'd flocked to celebrate 'one-year-old' Lalit. "People from far-off areas and nearby villages also came to wish him. They brought him flowers, rice and even the Bhagavad Gita for his birthday. He was so overwhelmed that he couldn't stop crying," he added.



The Salve family was joined by almost a hundred villagers, who'd flocked to celebrate 'one-year-old' Lalit

Salve changed his name to Lalit last year after undergoing his first genital reconstruction procedure at the St George Hospital. Close to a year after the surgery, Salve has been able to grow facial hair with the help of hormonal medicines.

He said, "I always wanted to grow a trendy beard, but I couldn't. In fact, I wanted to undergo facial hair transplant. But I am so happy now that I've finally started developing facial hair," said Salve, adding with a laugh, "I've been getting a lot of compliments, too." Among men, testosterone and DHT help in the growth of grow facial hair. However, Lalit had low levels of the hormone, which restricted hair growth, which is why he was given hormonal medicines.

