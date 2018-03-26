Before casting Ben Mendelsohn in Ready Player One, Steve Spielberg was already a fan

Motion pictures Ready Player One is set in a virtual universe from the cinematic game-changer is all geared up to take the audience to 2045 on 30th March 2018 in India

Motion pictures Ready Player One is set in a virtual universe from the cinematic game-changer is all geared up to take the audience to 2045 on 30th March 2018 in India. The film is set in 2045, when people will have the ability to enter into a digital universe called the OASIS, where you go wherever you want, do whatever you like, be whomever or whatever you choose to be.

Before casting Ben Mendelsohn in Ready Player One, Spielberg was already a fan. He attests, "I first saw Ben in the TV series 'Bloodline,' which I was completely infatuated with. I said to myself, 'I don't know when or in what, but I am going to work with that guy.' Ben is a very eclectic, multilayered actor. He can do anything; he can play anybody."

Ready Player One synopsis: With the population beset by unemployment, poverty, overcrowding, and utter hopelessness, "it's a good time to escape into a virtual world where you can live an extraordinary life through your avatar," says Spielberg. "All you need is an imagination, and that will take you far in the OASIS. But when you escape from reality, you're also, in a way, divesting yourself of any real human contact. So, the story is entertaining, but there is also a bit of a social commentary."

