Before Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, these movies discussed homosexuality

With Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga release just around the corner, let's take a look at the movies and web series, who have taken LGBTQ on rage

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga poster/picture courtesy:Sonam Kapoor's Instagram handle

Cinema acts as a mirror to the society. It not only reflects the nitty-gritty aspects of social issues but also discusses the changes that are happening so far and so forth. In September 2018, India saw decriminalization of Section 377 - and LGBTQ community was blessed with freedom. With such a huge step, Bollywood also witnessed a huge change in the story-telling and plotline of the movies.

As LGBTQ representation on the big screen continues to improve, filmmakers are showing no sign of slowing down. By far, we have seen numerous films that discussed same-sex love, but now, as we enter 2019, we are here witnessing the first LGBTQ release of the year.

Bollywood is yet again touching a topic which is still being accepted by the society - homosexuality, with the release of Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the audience will be watching a coming-of-age love story. Said to be the most unexpected romance of the year, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga is slated to hit the silver screen on February 1, 2019.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga shares the story of a small town girl, Sweety, who falls in love with the same sex. Despite knowing about her family having other plans of her marriage, Sweety tried her best to fight for her love. Yet to know about the reality of her existence, Sweety's harbouring love story is still a secret as it might not find acceptance in her family.

The film also stars Juhi Chawla, Akshay Oberoi, Regina Cassandra, in pivotal roles among others. Take a look at the new trailer here:

It's not just Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga that focuses on homosexuality, but ever since section 377 has been decriminalized, cinephiles have come across various film and web series that discussed homosexuality.

Padmaavat

Starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor, Padmaavat shed some light on bisexuality - where the antagonist, Ranveer Singh is obsessed by Deepika's beauty in the film, but also, his man Friday, played by none other than Jim Sarbh is head over heels in love with him.

Evening Shadows

Starring Mona Ambegaukar, Evening Shadows shares the story of a mother when she is disclosed to her son's reality. Set in South India and Mumbai, the film also focuses on a tender heartwarming story about a mother-son bond.

Four More Shots

Four More Shots - starring Bani J, Maanvi Gagroo, Kirti Kulhari and Sayani Gupta, highlights the story of four female friends who are dealing with romance, work-life conflicts, ambitions and anxieties. Bani J's character comes out to be a bit more outgoing, who is not afraid to experiment with her sexuality.

And the list does not end here! So far, a lot of movies and series like Gandii Baat, Maaya 2, Twisted, Romil and Dugal, Dev DD, and many more have showcased this area in their own unique way.

