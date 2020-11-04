Belinda Bencic looks stunning in two-piece bikini in Maldives!

Swiss tennis ace Belinda Bencic, 23, Instagrammed this picture for her 318,000 followers and wrote: "Looking for fish." The World No. 12 is currently holidaying in Maldives. The post received nearly 20,000 'likes' within a few hours of being uploaded.

View this post on Instagram Looking for ðÂÂ ðÂÂÂ A post shared by Belinda Bencic (@belindabencic) onNov 2, 2020 at 10:36pm PST

Bencic, who skipped the US Open and French Open tournaments owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, made an unsuccessful return to the court, losing in the Italian Open's first round to World No. 86 Danka Kovinic of Montenegro last month.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news