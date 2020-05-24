Belinda Bencic proud of her cooking and baking skills

Swiss tennis player Belinda Bencic said the forced break due to the global pandemic has been a blessing in disguise as she got to improve her cooking skills and was able to give her body some rest.

In a recent interview to Swiss daily Blick, Belinda, 23, who is spending the lockdown with her fitness trainer boyfriend Martin Hromkovic, said: "I feel that the break is good for my body. After Indian Wells [event], we actually wanted to stay in the USA for a long, then we changed our minds overnight. My parents returned to Switzerland and I flew to Bratislava, Slovakia to be with Martin [Hromkovic] otherwise we would have been away from each other for long.

"Yes, I started cooking and baking intensively. I used to have to call my mom for every dish and ask how to do it. Now, I can do it perfectly, I'm really proud of it! I particularly like beef dishes with vegetables or salad and pasta. I prefer to bake. My parade dessert is brownies, strudel and Slovak pastries I've already made. When Martin's grandmother brings us something sweet, it always tastes fantastic."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news