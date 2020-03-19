Bell Bottom: Akshay Kumar's thriller finally gets a leading lady in the form of Vaani Kapoor

A lot was being spoken about the leading lady of Akshay Kumar in his upcoming spy thriller, Bell Bottom, which has been inspired by real events. Earlier, it was being reported that Mrunal Thakur would romance the actor and after that, Nupur Sanon's name came out. However, now, it has been confirmed by Mumbai Mirror that War actress Vaani Kapoor will romance the actor.

Talking about the casting, a source close to the film said, "The script demanded a fresh pairing and Vaani was signed a week ago. She is excited to shoot with Akshay. It's not the usual female lead, a few romantic scenes, and some songs. She plays Akshay's wife and is integral to the narrative." The film will be co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani and Nikkhil Advani.

There were reports that also suggested that this thriller is a remake of a Kannada film but Kumar refuted such rumours as well. This is indeed a fresh story and as stated above, is based on real incidents, something that we saw in Special 26 in 2013. The source also said that location hunting will commence once the Coronavirus pandemic is over and currently the team is working on the look of the actors.

Bell Bottom was earlier supposed to release on January 22 but will now release on April 2, 2021, since Kumar's Bachchan Pandey is releasing on that day. And Bachchan Pandey was earlier set to clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas this year.

