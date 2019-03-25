Belly dancer Sanjana Muthreja set to sizzle on stage for event in Bandra

famous-personalities

Pic Courtesy/ Sanjana Muthreja's Instagram

Desert Feat 2019, by Art of Belly Dance with Sanjana Muthreja, is set to sizzle on stage at Manik Sabhagruh on Sunday, 31st March, 7.30 pm onwards.

Sanjana, who is an internationally trained and acclaimed belly dancer, is thrilled to have her very first Annual show this year. She along with her team of skilled instructors and selected students will be presenting beautifully choreographies to some foot-tapping numbers. Gone are the days when we had to travel overseas to watch authentic Belly Dancing.

Poster of the event

Sanjana’s team brings the style to you in your city in all its aesthetic glory, grace and beauty. From the classic Drum solo to the fusion styles where Bollywood, Latin and other styles meet Belly Dance, it’s all happening at Desert Feat. This show is for everyone who appreciates technique, skills, hard work, grace and wonderful music.

Venue: Manik Sabhagruh, SK Marg, Nityanand Nagar, Reclamation, Bandra West, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 pm onwards

Tickets on: https://www.fitternity.com/events/desert-feat-2019

