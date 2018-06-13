Ben Affleck and Gavin O'Connor to reunite for 'The Has-Been'

Gavin O'Connor, who previously directed Ben Affleck in 2016's The Accountant, is anticipated to helm the project

Ben Affleck is set to collaborate with Gavin O'Connor for sports drama "The Has-Been". The 45-year-old actor will be seen essaying the role of a former basketball star who succumbs to substance abuse after he loses his wife, Deadline reported.

In an offer to save his life, he turns to mentor an ethnically blended secondary school group. O'Connor, who previously directed Affleck in 2016's "The Accountant", is anticipated to helm the project. Warner Bros is trying to seal the deal on a spec script by Brad Ingelsby.

