Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes to miss rest of Australia ODI series

Ben Stokes and Chris Woakes

Talismanic England all-rounder Ben Stokes and paceman Chris Woakes will miss the remainder of the One Day International series with Australia the England and Wales Cricket Board announced yesterday.

Stokes' hamstring injury, which he suffered in the lead-up to the second Test with Pakistan, the ECB says is progressing well and are hopeful he will be fit for the T20 series with India.

