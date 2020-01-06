Ben Stokes pouches world record, James Anderson bags 28th fifer

England's James Anderson celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Kagiso Rabada (right) with teammates Joe Root (left) and Ben Stokes (second from left) in Cape Town yesterday. pic/AFP

Cape Town: James Anderson completed a record five-wicket haul and Ben Stokes set an England catching record before the visitors stretched their lead on the third day of the second Test against South Africa at Newlands on Sunday. England were 52 for one wicket in their second innings at lunch, an overall lead of 98 runs. Anderson took both South Africa’s remaining wickets as the hosts were bowled out for 223, adding only eight runs to their overnight total.

England pace spearhead James Anderson, 37, surpassed Ian Botham and Ravichandran Ashwin with the most Test fifers as he returned with figures of 5-40 on Day 3 here. Anderson, 37, racked up his 28th five-wicket haul as he dismissed Anrich Nortje, who was caught by Ben Stokes as England polished things off for a very handy lead of 46.

Anderson moved to eighth spot in the list of most five-wicket hauls in Tests. Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan has the most number of fifers in Tests (67), followed by Australian Shane Warne (37), New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee (36), Anil Kumble (35), Rangana Herath (34) and Glenn McGrath (29). Meanwhile, Stokes set an England Test record for a fielder when he held his fifth catch of the innings, all in second slip, to dismiss last batsman Anrich Nortje off Anderson’s bowling. It was the first time in 1020 Tests that an England fielder held five catches. The prolific Stokes equalled the world Test record of five catches, which had been achieved 11 times previously.

1020

No. of Tests before Ben Stokes equalled the world Test record of five catches yesterday

